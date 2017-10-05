SMC: Boracay terminal completed by Q4 2018

CONGLOMERATE San Miguel Corp. said Wednesday it expected to complete construction of a new world-class passenger terminal at the Boracay airport in Caticlan, Aklan by the last quarter of 2018.

SMC had earlier announced that the terminal would be finished by the third quarter of next year.

“By way of clarification, the completion of the departure and arrival terminal of the Boracay airport is expected by the last quarter of 2018 and the entire facility, inclusive of the refurbished runway, which is operated and maintained by Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp., an affiliate of the Company, is located in the Municipalities of Nabas and Malay, respectively,” SMC said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Trans Aire was granted by the Department of Transportation to lead the expansion of the terminal over a 25-year period, including the building, rehabilitation, operation, and transfer concession. It also holds the exclusive rights, obligations, and privileges to fund, design, build, operate and maintain the terminal.

The new terminal is a two-story facility with 12 air bridges that can handle six million passengers yearly. The refurbished runway can currently accommodate Philippine Airlines’ and Cebu Pacific’s Airbus A320 aircraft and other international flights.

SMC also said it is developing a 130-hectare resort complex in Barangay Union, Nabas, Aklan which will include a 400-room hotel under the Marriott brand and possibly other amenities.