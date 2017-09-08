SMC to build industrial estate in Cebu

RAMON Ang-led conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) announced on Thursday plans to put up an industrial estate in Cebu in line with its commitment to ramp up manufacturing activity in the country and generate employment outside the capital.

SMC said the plan is in partnership with the Mandaue City council and will house a processed food plant, feed mill, and other manufacturing facilities, as well as its own port terminal.

“We look forward to growing our presence in Mandaue City. This major development is an important part of San Miguel’s current expansion in key regions nationwide,” SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang said in a statement.

“Our aim is to support and accelerate our country’s economic development by investing in strategic and emerging growth areas. With this investment, we hope to help accelerate the city’s and the region’s overall growth and bring more jobs to our countrymen here,” he added.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said the city government welcomes SMC’s move.

“It’s a strong validation of Mandaue City’s status as a premier investment destination not just in Cebu and the Visayas, but [also in]the entire country,” he said.

Established in 1890, SMC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses in beverages, food and packaging (San Miguel Brewery Inc., Ginebra San Miguel Inc., San Miguel Pure Foods Company Inc.), fuel and oil (Petron Corp.), energy and power (SMC Global Power), infrastructure (Eagle Cement Corp.), and banking (Bank of Commerce).