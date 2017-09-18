SMC to discontinue PureWater business

RAMON Ang-led conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) announced over the weekend that it was discontinuing its bottled water business under the PureWater brand as part of its initiative to reduce its environmental footprint.

“The plastic bottled water business has given us good returns, but we are choosing to forego it in favor of our long-term sustainability goals,” SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang said.

“As we’ve transformed to a diversified business with interests in critical industries like power, infrastructure, public utilities and fuels, we realize we have a much bigger role to play in tackling the most pressing social and environmental issues,” he added.

The plan is in line with SMC’s most ambitious sustainability program dubbed “Water for All,” in which the company is targeting to cut its domestic and utility use of water by 50 percent by 2025.

The discontinuation of the plastic bottled water business, however, will not be counted as part of SMC’s overall reduction in water use, Ang clarified.

The brand will live on through SMC’s investment in filtration technology that will be deployed during calamities for the displaced and affected families.

“A critical part of our strategic future are major infrastructure projects like the Bulacan Bulk Water project and its objective to provide safe, potable, and affordable water for a greater number of Filipino families,” he said.

“Leaving a business like the plastic water bottle business while at the same time helping build the basic right of all Filipinos to safe and affordable fresh water is a big step to a sustainable future.”

PureWater is the water business under SMC’s Magnolia brand.