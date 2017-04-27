SMC partners with PNCC for construction of P554-B toll road expansion project

San Miguel Corp. (SMC), through its infrastructure arm San Miguel Holdings Corp. (SMHC), has partnered with government-owned Philippine National Construction Corp. (PNCC) to undertake a P554-billion toll-road expansion project.

The expanded road network will consist of the extension of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project and the Metro Manila Expressway, or C6/Skyway Stage 4.

“A dynamic, job-creating economy needs good infrastructure and a good transport system. We need to fast-track infrastructure spending to significantly improve investment into the Philippines. Good roads, good airports, good ports – all of these were needed yesterday,” SMC President and COO Ramon Ang said in a statement.

“San Miguel and our long-time partner, PNCC, are committed to do everything we can to deliver the infrastructure projects that fall within our concession agreement,” he added.

PNCC President and CEO Mario Espinosa said: “PNCC is looking forward to exploring with SMHC the possible stretches, linkages and extensions that can be built from the tollroads of our existing joint venture companies.

This augurs well for the recent extension of PNCC’s corporate life by another 50 years, which was directed by President Rodrigo Duterte.”

Ang said both parties were committed on speeding up the process of prioritizing and constructing identified projects.

According to him, the construction of the extension of SLEX, Skyway Stage 3 and C6 were set to start within next year. The extensions aim to create an entire seamless network of roads and expressways connecting Metro

Manila to neighboring provinces.

“We will operate, between us, the most extensive network of Philippine tollways,” Ang said.

He added that San Miguel and PNCC were willing to lend their support on President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for greater private investment to pave way for a Golden Age of Infrastructure in the country.