SMC-proposed Bulacan airport subject to talks

The Department of Transportation said on Friday that the proposed P700-billion Bulacan airport is subject for discussions with proponent San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

“For the Bulacan airport, they have a letter to us. We said that we are subject to talk,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade told reporters on Friday.

The proposed airport will not be subsidized by the government, the Cabinet official said and emphasized that SMC must not mandate that other airlines move their flights to Bulacan.

“There must be no innuendoes like transfer your airplanes to our airport,” Tugade said.

Once the DOTr and SMC agree on the terms and conditions of the project, it will be submitted to the National Economic and Development Authority-Investment Coordination Committee and the government will call for a Swiss Challenge, Tugade said.

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Manuel Antonio Tamayo has said the department was reviewing if the proposal should be classified as a public-private partnership initiative.

The proposed airport will encompass a 2,500-hectare property in Bulakan, Bulacan along Manila Bay.