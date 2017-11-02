SMC ready to start toll road network expansion

SAN Miguel Corporation (SMC) said on Wednesday it is just waiting for the go-signal from the government to expand its toll roads in Metro Manila.

Advertisements

These include the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway system, NAIA Expressway, and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road.

“All technical studies for the expansion of all our southern Metro Manila toll roads are now complete and ready for construction. We’re just waiting to get final approval for each of these projects from the Toll Regulatory Board,” SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang said in a statement.

“The massive expansion can be completed by infra unit San Miguel Holdings Corp. in three years,” according to Ang.

The projects are expected to decongest traditional chokepoints in the metropolis such as the Alabang viaduct, Sucat and Bicutan interchanges, Magallanes, C5 entrance and exit to SLEX, and the NAIAx entry to Skyway.

““The expansion of these major expressways is long overdue. But we’ve done our homework, we’ve invested to complete the studies and designs, and we’ve submitted all of these to the Toll Regulatory Board for their review.

All these projects can be completed within three years, provided government gives us the green light to proceed right away,” Ang said.

Meanwhile, the company said it is looking to add a fifth lane each to both the southbound and northbound lanes of SLEX to the Calamba exit, widening it to 10 lanes.

The first phase, which has an estimated cost of P130 million, will run from Alabang to Susana Heights, and can be completed in one year. The remaining section all the way to Calamba can be completed by 2021 if the government gives its approval as soon as possible, the company said.

Bidding for the construction of the project has already started, according to SMC.

SMC also said it has submitted engineering plans and completed the detailed design to extend the new NAIA Expressway to Bonifacio Global City. The company also plans to build a down ramp from the northbound elevated Skyway toward C5 or the BGC area.

“All these projects are ready for implementation. These are all just improvements/extensions of existing expressways, so we are hoping that the TRB can review and act on our submissions at the soonest possible time,” Ang said.