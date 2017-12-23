SMC to seek loan for Masinloc plant acquisition

SAN Miguel Corp. (SMC) is planning to secure a loan of about P1.33 billion to finance the acquisition of the 630-megawatt (MW) Masinloc coal-fired power plant in Zambales, a company official said on Friday.

SMC Chief Finance Officer Ferdinand Constantino told reporters that the listed conglomerate was considering a debt-equity ratio of 70:30 to finance the purchase, adding that the scheme can be flexible.

“We still have to work it out,” he said.

Constantino said SMC was still awaiting the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC)’s go signal to close the $1.9-billion transaction.

The deal includes a 335-MW coal-fired unit that is due for completion in 2019.

While the acquisition process will be long, Constantino said “the banks are ready to help us.”

SMC announced on Monday that its unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMCGPH), had bagged the contract to acquire the Masinloc facility.

SMCGPH struck a share purchase agreement with Masin-AES Pte. Ltd. and equity holders AES Philippines Investment Pte. Ltd. and Gen Plus B.V. for the acquisition of the coal plant. which has a total capacity of 4,153MW.

“The implied enterprise value of the company, based on the transaction, is $2.4 billion,” SMC previously said.

Founded in 2008, SMC Global Power is the holding company for SMC’s investments in the power industry. Its total capacity is 2,903MW, representing 22 percent of the Luzon grid and 17 percent of the national grid.

SMC, which consolidated last month its food and beverage business, is a diversified conglomerate owned by Ang with businesses in beverages, food and packaging as well as fuel and oil, energy, infrastructure, and banking.