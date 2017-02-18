SMC set to build 5 drug rehab centers in PH

DIVERSIFIED conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is set to build five drug rehabilitation facilities across the country to complement the government’s drive against drug addiction.

SMC, through its San Miguel Foundation, will build rehab centers in five locations including Bataan, Pampanga, Cavite, and Cebu, with the location for a fifth facility still being studied.

SMC had earlier pledged a P1 billion donation for its planned drug rehab establishments.

“Rehabilitation is a crucial part of the government’s fight against illegal drugs, that’s why we are committing to build more facilities around the country to help reform drug dependents, especially the youth,” Ramon S. Ang, SMC president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“While there are no shortcuts to the process of rehabilitation, we want to help hasten the return of former drug users to their families and as productive members of the society,” he added.

SMC earlier signed an agreement with officials of the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Provincial Government of Bataan and non-profit organization Pilipinong May Puso Foundation, Inc. (PMPF) to construct a drug rehabilitation center in Bataan.

The Bataan provincial government has already identified and provided the site for construction, while the initial design is being drawn up by SMC based on DOH specifications with inputs from the DILG and the Office of the President.

After its completion, the DOH will run the facility.

The Bataan drug rehab facility will offer sustainable livelihood programs and capacity-building activities. These include modules on entrepreneurship, handicrafts, basic computer and information technology skills, horticulture and animal raising.

Established in 1890, SMC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses in beverages, food and packaging (San Miguel Brewery Inc., Ginebra San Miguel Inc., San Miguel Pure Foods Company Inc.), fuel and oil (Petron Corp.), energy and power (SMC Global Power), infrastructure (Eagle Cement Corp.), and banking (Bank of Commerce).