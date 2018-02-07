SMC sets listing date for P30-B bonds

CONGLOMERATE San Miguel Corp. (SMC) on Tuesday set the official listing date for its P30 billion fixed-rate peso bond offering on March 15, 2018.

SMC filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on

January 31 this year to issue the said bonds with a base size of P20 billion and an overallotment option of P10 billion.

The issuance serves as the third and final tranche of the company’s P60-billion shelf registration program.

Proceeds from the offer will be used to repay existing debt obligations.

The offer period will run from March 2 to 8, 2018, while interest rate announcement and release of final allocation will be on March 1.

Late last month, the company said its latest bond issue was rated “PRS Aaa” by the Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings), with a stable outlook.

Obligations rated PRS Aaa by PhilRatings are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk.

SMC is the conglomerate of tycoon Ramon Ang, with investments in different sectors such as food and beverage, power, and packaging, among others.