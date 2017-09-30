SMC on track to achieve goal to cut water use by 50%

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) on Friday said it was moving forward with regard to an ambitious program aimed at cutting water use across all operations.

In a statement, the conglomerate said it had started investing and implementing programs under the “Water for All” initiative announced last march.

The company, which is celebrating its 127th anniversary today, said the interim goal was a 20 percent reduction by 2020 and a final target of 50 percent by 2025.

The beverage, food, packaging, power, infrastructure, and fuels businesses have already determined baseline water consumption against which the targets will be measured, SMC said.

SMC earlier this month announced that it was exiting the plastic bottled water business to lessen its environmental footprint.

SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang said the two initiatives were part of a larger push towards sustainability even as the discontinuation of the bottled water business was not part of the water use reduction drive.

All facilities have been ordered to implement water recycling and rainwater harvesting, minimize scarce water consumption and use non-scarce sources including sea water over the long term.

“Right now, we’re looking at several ideas for us to meet our 2020 and 2025 goals, and the businesses are given leeway to think of other innovative ways to reduce domestic and utility water consumption. This includes investment in water use technologies,” Ang said.

One of these programs includes a zero liquid waste program being considered by power subsidiary SMC Global Power for its new Limay, Bataan and Malita, Davao power plants.

“At the core of this effort is driving accountability into our corporate culture. And by that, we do not only mean to affect our businesses, but also our individual employees. We want to instill a culture of conservation among everybody,” Ang said.