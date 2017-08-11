SMCL signs up with The Manila Times

The Saint Michael’s College of Laguna (SMCL) and The Manila Times have signed a Memorandum of

Agreement under which the latter will publish a broadsheet version of The Michaelean Herald, the official school publication of the SMCL.

The partnership will enable The Michaelean Herald to be read nationwide.

The Manila Times President and CEO Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd and SMCL President Lourdes Almeda-Sese signed the agreement on Thursday at the Saint Theodore Hall of the SMCL.

The SMCL entered into the venture as part of its program to develop the skills of aspiring journalists and to build up the school’s pride.

An autonomous college in Biñan City, Laguna, SMCL, formerly known as Biñan College, was founded on August 25, 1975.