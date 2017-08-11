Saturday, August 12, 2017
    SMCL signs up with The Manila Times

    The Saint Michael’s College of Laguna (SMCL) and The Manila Times have signed a Memorandum of
    Agreement under which the latter will publish a broadsheet version of The Michaelean Herald, the official school publication of the SMCL.

    PARTNERING WITH THE TIMES Dr. Lourdes Almeda Sese, president of Saint Michael’s College of Laguna, and Dante Ang 2nd, president and CEO of The Manila Times, shake hands after signing the Memorandum of Agreement on Thursday. PHOTO BY BOY JOSUE

    The partnership will enable The Michaelean Herald to be read nationwide.

    The Manila Times President and CEO Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd and SMCL President Lourdes Almeda-Sese signed the agreement on Thursday at the Saint Theodore Hall of the SMCL.

    The SMCL entered into the venture as part of its program to develop the skills of aspiring journalists and to build up the school’s pride.

    An autonomous college in Biñan City, Laguna, SMCL, formerly known as Biñan College, was founded on August 25, 1975.

