SMDC sees South Residences fully sold by next yr

SM Development Corp. (SMDC), the property unit of magnate Henry Sy, expects SM South Residences to be fully sold by 2018.

Advertisements

The condominium project is already 60 percent sold after its launching in 2015.

“We’re doing around 50 units a month so perhaps next year, hopefully, we’ll be sold out by then and the thing about SMDC projects, when they see that the project is ready for occupancy (RFO) or nearing RFO, that is when our sales spike,” SMDC Assistant Vice President for Project Development Therese Sonsing-Fernando told a news briefing.

“Kasi people are really visual so pag nakita nila na nakatayo na yung building, maganda yung building, dun sila bumilbili. Actually yun ang nangyayari ngayon, tumataas ang benta namin dahil [Because people are really visual so when they see that the building has been put up, the building is nice, that is when they buy. Actually that is what’s happening now, our sales are increasing because] we’re nearing turnover,” she added.

Two years since its launch, prices per unit have already surged by 28 percent. It was launched at P86,000 per square meter (sqm) and has already appreciated to P110,000 per sqm to date, she said.

The 15-story development sits on a 21,396-square meter area at the SM Southmall Complex in Las Pinas City with four towers offering a total of 2,000 units or 500 units per tower.

“The 2,000 units, that’s around P6 billion [reservation sales already],” Sonsing-Fernando said.

The project offers one-bedroom units with prices ranging from P2.5 million to P2.8 million, while two-bedroom units are priced at P3.8 million per unit.

Amenities will include a swimming pool, kiddie pool, garden areas, gazebos, and function rooms. Hotel-like services will also be available, including reception desk assistance and doormen.

“Strategically located along Alabang-Zapote Road, South Residences showcases easy access to the metro’s major thoroughfares like the South Luzon Expressway and the Manila-Cavite Expressway,” the company said.

“And with the earmarked extension of the LRT-1 line, the area will soon be more accessible, providing more transport options for its residents.”

SMDC is targeting to turn over the first two towers in the first half of 2018, while turnover of the third and fourth towers is set for first half of 2019.