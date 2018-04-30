SMDC to build 3 more condo towers in Chengdu

SM Development Corp. (SMDC), the residential arm of magnate Henry Sy, is planning to launch in August this year the next three towers of its seven-building residential project in Chengdu, China.

SMDC Executive Vice- President Jose Mari Banzon told reporters on the sidelines of the SM Group’s annual stockholders’ meeting last week that they were set to start construction of the three towers by August following strong demand from Chinese buyers.

SMDC launched last year the first two towers, located in a two-hectare property in the said province, which are scheduled to be finished by 2019.

Upon completion of all towers, an additional 960 units will be added to the property giant’s total unit portfolio.

“Our sales there has been very robust because the first tower that we launched was sold out in just one day,” Banzon said in Filipino.

“We expect the same for the one we’re launching in August because the demand, especially in the area that we selected in Chengdu, is very high,” he added.

SMDC continues to diversify its portfolio in China as it is currently looking for more land bank acquisitions in Fujian.

“We continue to look for more land, not just in Chengdu but in other [provinces as well], mostly in Fujian because we are more comfortable in Fujian province,” Banzon said.

SMDC is also set to launch this year its 50:50 joint venture residential tower development with Ty-led Federal Land, Inc. The new tower will be built within a 3,400-square-meter area along Ayala Ave. that will cater to the high-end market.