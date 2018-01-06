Smelting group gets ex-senator’s backing

A former senator has backed the Philippine Induction Smelting Industry Association (PISIA) and its use of Induction Furnace Smelting Technology (IFST).

In a letter dated last December 27, to Secretary Roy Cimatu of the Department of Natural Resources (DENR) received by reporters over the weekend, Nikki Coseteng, now chairman of PISIA, said she is seeking to address recent reports by the Clean Air Philippines Movement Inc. (Capmi) that the IFST was “bad technology” and that it was “linked to high levels of air pollution.”

The PISIA is composed of Melters Steel Corp., Real Steel Corp., Wan Chiong Steel Corp., Metrodragon Steel Corp. and Davao Mighty Steel Corp., all of which use the IFST.

“The Capmi must substantiate this report with actual results of studies conducted by reliable independent agencies. Otherwise, it could be taken as self-serving or with their vested interest in mind,” Coseteng said.

“There appears to be a lack of appreciation in terms of this new technology, which is the Induction Furnace Smelting Technology or IFST. It is public knowledge that [it is]the more advanced technology, which in fact, minimizes air pollution and definitely lowers electricity cost. The IFST technology was developed only over a decade ago in Germany and Italy, [and]is now being used by smelters in the Asean region, Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, Taiwan and some European countries. It is certainly a direct contrast to the obsolete Electric Arc Furnace, developed some 150 years ago, which causes heavy pollution and is still being used by many local smelters,” she added.