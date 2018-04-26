SMIC sets P90-B spending for 2018

SY-LED conglomerate SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) is allocating up to P90 billion for its capital expenditures this year to fund the operations of its property, retail and banking businesses.

In a news conference in Pasay City on Wednesday, SMIC Senior Vice President for Finance Franklin Gomez said the lion’s share will go to its mall operator and property developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc., while the remaining P10 billion will be divided equally between SM Retail, Inc. and banking units BDO Unibank, Inc. and China Banking Corp.

“Most of our capex are financed by internally generated funds,” he added.

SM Prime Chief Finance Officer John Nai Peng Ong on Tuesday already announced a spending budget of P80 billion for this year as the company pursues expansion plans here and abroad. The actual spending last year was at P70 billion.

Funding for new projects will come from a mix of internally-generated cash and debt.

SM Prime is targeting to end 2018 with six new malls across the country. It expects to have 80 new malls at the end of the year—73 in the Philippines and seven in China—with an estimated combined gross floor area of 9.7 million square meters.

In China, SM Prime will commence construction of an SM mall in Yangzhou this year.

Meanwhile, BDO Unibank, the largest banking firm in the Philippines, has set a net income guidance of P31 billion this year. BDO President Nestor Tan said he is optimistic of hitting the target given the positive business prospects amid sustained economic growth.

For SM Retail, SMIC President Frederic Dybuncio said the company is studying the possible impact of the emerging e-commerce trend on its businesses.

Though SMIC is not keen on making a foray into e-commerce, Dybuncio said the conglomerate “continues to explore … and that’s one space we’re trying to learn more of.”

“Moving forward, we will continue to capitalize on our strengths and take advantage of the robust domestic economy to create growth,” Dybuncio said.

“Our core businesses face positive market conditions and expansive opportunities for new market development across the country while our new investments offer us additional long-term growth,” he added.