Smith, Henderson share lead at wind-shortened LPGA opener

MIAMI: High winds halted Friday’s (Saturday in Manila) second round of the season-opening Bahamas LPGA Classic with Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes and Australian Sarah Jane Smith tied atop the leaderboard.

Brisk breezes and windy forecasts forced officials to halt play for the day before most golfers could begin their second round, prompting officials to scrap the 72-hole plan and try to finish 54 by Sunday night.

While they hope to complete the second round Saturday and final round Sunday, the tour said it might take until Monday to crown a champion.

Henderson led by one after the first round with a five-under par 68 at the Ocean Club Golf Course.

Henderson bogeyed the first hole of her second round to fall back to four-under, falling level with Smith and Spanish rookie Galmes who had yet to tee off, when gusting winds forced organizers to suspend play until Saturday morning.

“We got to a point on 13th (hole) where we could not get a ball to stay at rest on the green,” LPGA vice president of rules and competition Sue Witters said.

The opening round had been suspended by darkness on Thursday with 12 players on the course. They returned to complete their rounds Friday morning as the second round got underway.

Feng Shanshan, who won twice in the final five weeks of 2017 to become the first golfer from China to reach number one in the world, was in a group of five players at three-under par after a first round that included four birdies and a bogey. She is yet to tee off in the second round.

