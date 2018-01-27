Smoke-belchers must clear the path to the future

We hope that leaders of transport groups who oppose the public utility vehicles (PUV) modernization program of the Duterte administration soon realize it is foolhardy to cling on to the obsolete and hazardous means of transport of the past and be left behind as the nation moves forward to progress.

Leaders of such groups as the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) should not mislead their members into believing that the government, under the modernization plan, has all but decided to sweep their public utility jeepneys (PUJs) off the streets without helping them prepare for the costs and other consequences involved.

Piston apparently has not been upfront in explaining to its members what the authorities really want, which is to start phasing out the rusty, dilapidated and smoke-belching PUVs, the PUJs included, that have been plying the streets for 15 years or more to spare the public from the hazards of commuting in such vehicles.

What the group has been trying to spread as fact is that Malacanang is simply bent on leaving its drivers and operators jobless and their families hungry, which is one way of interpreting the President’s words after Piston held a particularly disruptive transport strike in major regions, including Metro Manila, last year. Their anti-government line is that the administration wants all jeepneys removed from the face of the earth.

That is not case, because, for one, the administration is actually offering stakeholders who would be affected by the phaseout of jeepneys that are 15 years or older a subsidy of P80,000 for each of them when they acquire the new vehicles prescribed under the modernization plan.

The amount may not be much, compared with the new vehicle’s total price of more than P1 million, but it serves as a message to the drivers and operators that they have to deliver in terms of putting up a counterpart fund for them to be able to purchase a modern replacement for their rundown PUJs.

Sadly, Piston president George San Mateo makes the government appear as a heartless tyrant turning a supposed public service project into a profit-seeking commercial venture.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) board member Aileen Lizada has repeatedly said the board is willing to discuss with Piston any of its concerns over the PUV modernization program.

Perhaps another reason some other drivers are vehemently protesting the PUJ modernization is that, under the program, colorum jeepneys would be promptly exposed for their patent violation of the law.

Colorum vehicles are those that operate without a franchise from the LTFRB. It is easy to tell when such vehicles are plying their routes – commuters have their choices of jeepneys or buses to bring them to their office or their home.

When the LTFRB conducts random inspections, the jeepneys and the buses inexplicably disappear from the streets.

Blame the bureaucrats and their “clients” in the operator ranks for the disappearance, which is clearly a demonstration of collusion between transport officials and transport capitalists.

Moreover, jeepney drivers in general are not helping their cause when they come to work looking shabby and ungroomed. Even before the PUJ modernization program was announced, they were not the most hygienic or the most law-abiding of working people, many of them wearing dirty T-shirts (when they are supposed to be in blue uniform), smoking while driving (what happened to anti-smoking ordinances?) or texting also while driving (in disregard of the Anti-Distracted Driving Law).

If they and their employers were playing fair, good grooming and other such work requirements need not be an issue that should be raised against them.

But if they decide to play dirty, literally and otherwise, even the riding public on whom they depend to sustain their livelihood would phase them out faster than they can stage their next strike.