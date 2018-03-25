Smoking ban in all schools begins in June

STARTING next school year, puffing away inside and near school premises is strictly prohibited as all schools nationwide are expected to be part of the full rollout of the “EskweLa BAN sa Sigarilyo,” an initiative that aims to strengthen the implementation of the tobacco control policy of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The Education department is closing the pilot stage of the three-year project in partnership with the Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund. The project, implemented in selected schools in the cities of Pasig and Makati, and the provinces of Batangas, Bulacan, Bataan, and Pampanga, developed an implementation mechanism aimed at building the capacity of DepEd personnel in implementing the agency’s tobacco control policy.

“The EskweLa BAN sa Sigarilyo Project ends in its pilot-testing phase, and its components will be adapted by DepEd for roll-out nationwide,” DepEd Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Alberto Muyot said on Friday.

Muyot is pertaining to the monitoring and reporting tools, training manuals, and school-based campaign materials developed by the project to support schools in their implementation of the comprehensive tobacco control policy.

The project brand EskweLA BAN sa Sigarilyo is a play on the Filipino words eskwela, laban, and eskwela to communicate that schools (eskwela), through the school’s bans (eskwela ban), are on a collective fight (laban) against tobacco (sigarilyo).

Intended to carry two meanings—either the school’s bans on cigarettes or the school’s fight against tobacco— EskweLA BAN sa Sigarilyo aims to increase public awareness of the bans stipulated in DepEd Order (DO) No. 48, s. 2016. or the Policy and Guidelines on Comprehensive Tobacco Control, and to build the capacity of schools to effectively take a stand against tobacco by implementing the strategies enumerated in DO 48.

DO 48 mandates a school’s Child Protection Committee, chaired by the principal, to monitor compliance with and report violations of various tobacco control policies, such as: 1) bans on smoking in schools; 2) bans on the sale and advertisement of tobacco products within the 100-meter perimeter of schools; and 3) bans on receiving sponsorships from the tobacco industry and other unnecessary interactions with the tobacco industry.