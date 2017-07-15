Smoking ban to take effect on July 22

THE Department of Health clarified on Friday that the nationwide smoking ban will take effect on July 22 and not this Saturday, July 15. Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order banning smoking in public places nationwide, one of his campaign promises. Under Executive Order 26, smoking is totally prohibited in schools, hospitals, clinics, food preparation areas, and locations in which fire hazards are present. It however, allows designated smoking areas inside other buildings, which may either be an open space or a separate area with proper ventilation, and where warnings on the ill effects of smoking must also be posted. These areas shall also have a non-smoking buffer zone. The combined area for a DSA and its buffer zone should not be larger than 20 percent of the total floor area of the building or conveyance. The DSA is also barred from being located within 10 meters from entrances, exits, or any place where people pass or congregate, or in front of air intake ducts..