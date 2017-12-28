Smoother MRT 3 rides in 2018–DOTr

Expect smoother Metro Rail Transit (MRT) 3 rides by March or April 2018, an official of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) has promised.

“Mga Marso o Abril, mahihingahan na po natin ang mga insidente sa [By March or April, we would be able to breathe from incidents that had disrupted operations of] MRT 3, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Rails Timothy John Batan said in a broadcast interview on Tuesday evening.

“Naka-focus po kami sa MRT 3, aayusin po natin yan sa mas madaling panahon [We are focused on MRT 3, we will put things in order soonest],” Batan added.

The MRT 3 is an elevated train system that plies the Caloocan City-Pasay City route.

According to Batan, since the DoTr has taken over the maintenance of the MRT 3, procurement of spare parts has been conducted, and some of the spare parts have been delivered.

Deliveries of the spare parts from abroad will continue in the next 30 to 60 days, he said.

The DoTr took over the maintenance of MRT 3 after it terminated its contract with the Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI) in October.

Earlier, it said BURI along with its joint venture members Busan Transport Coalition and Edison Development and Construction are disqualified from participating in bidding for government projects.

In different news reports, it was stated that Busan and Edison submitted bids recently for the MRT 3 Systematic Rail Replacement Project, the Light Rail Transit 2 maintenance contract and the LRT 2 restoration of four train sets project.

“All three projects are currently in post-qualification stage and Busan and Edison’s disqualification from all government projects, pursuant to the Uniform Guidelines for Blacklisting of Contractors, will disqualify them from the three projects,” according to the DoTr.