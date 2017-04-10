SMPI’s Dover Hill nearly sold out

‘Handful of units left’ in hybrid townhouse development

Dover Hill, “a townhouse community built and managed like a condo development” by San Miguel Properties Inc. (SMPI) in San Juan City, is nearly completely sold, the developer reported.

SMPI is the real estate arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corporation.

Dover Hill is somewhat unique among Metro Manila’s many residential projects in that it combines a condominium ownership and management format with a horizontal development.

“If not carefully considered, buying a home can feel like investing in a compromise,” SMPI said. “Limited spaces in high density developments have become the norm. Going for a more spacious house and lot, on the other hand, could mean living far away from places of work, or even outside the metro.”

SMPI explained that it sought to offer homeowners the advantages of condominium living with generous floor areas and high-end amenities like those offered in prime suburban developments, at less than the cost per square meter of vertical developments in nearby Makati or Bonifacio Global City.

Targeted strictly at end-users, Dover Hill contains only 93 multi-level units of three to five bedrooms each. The units range in size from 202.6 square meters of floor area to 355 square meters.

Each unit also has its own basement parking for three vehicles. “The basement parking area keeps cars out of sight and, unlike other developments, isn’t sold separately,” SMPI pointed out.

The centerpiece of Dover Hill is The Dover Club, an indoor amenities area. Among its main features is the Party House, a venue fit for intimate sit-down dinners as well as big cocktail parties. It has its own living room, dining, kitchen, and bar. For barbecue parties, there is also the Community Oven and Grill.

Dover Club also houses Flex, the community’s bi-level gym. It’s complete with cardio and strength machines designed for the Synergy 360x workout, SMPI said. Flex also has a Stott Pilates studio and a sauna. A swimming pool, a playground, gazebos, landscaped courtyards, and a jogging and walking path complete the lifestyle package.

So far, the development has proven popular with prospective buyers. “To date, only a handful of units at Dover Hill remain available,” SMPI said.

Dover Hill was originally targeted for completion in March last year but was slightly delayed; turnover of units is reportedly now ongoing. A three-bedroom model unit and sales office is located at Units 71 and 72 at Dover Hill, which is along Mabini Street in Brgy. Addition Hills, San Juan City.