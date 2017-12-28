SN Aboitiz hopeful of strong income in 2018

SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP), a unit of AboitizPower Corp., is hoping for strong income in 2018 due to robust water inflows at its hydropower projects, a top executive told reporters.

“All of us are praying that we will have a strong inflow in 2018,” SNAP President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Yu said, without giving specific income targets for the coming year.

Yu added the company is estimating revenues this year to climb by about 20 percent compared to the previous year.

He said there was strong water inflow in the first half of the year, which he attributed to strong inflow in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, “so we were able to keep the dams at a very high level.”

“For us, 2017 is a very strong year because if you remember the front half of the year, we had a lot of inflow. We had very good hydrology so we were able to generate much, much more in the front half of the year than we normally can. In first two quarters of the year, very strong,” Yu said.

He added that between December 2016 and December 2017, their dams were much, much fuller than last year given the frequent downpours this year.

SN Aboitiz is a unit of AboitizPower Corp., which invests in clean, renewable energy on a commercial basis in emerging markets, with a primary focus on hydropower.

SNAP earlier mentioned it was targeting to add new capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) in the next seven to 10 years, with the majority of its planned projects focusing on hydro, although it is considering constructing solar plants as well.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. Incorporated in 1998, the listed firm has interests in both renewable and non-renewable generation plants.

It owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, including the second and third largest private utilities in the country.