SNACK FOOD REGULATION IN BAGUIO SCHOOLS PROPOSED

BAGUIO CITY: The City Council has approved on first reading a proposed ordinance regulating the supply, sale and distribution of snack food and other food products in public schools in the Summer Capital. Councilor Elaine Sembrano, said the ordinance which she authored, shall cover premises of all public daycare centers, elementary and secondary schools within the city’s jurisdiction, including canteens, cafeterias, refectories, dining halls and other similar areas where food is stored, prepared or served to schoolchildren, students or school employees. A monitoring board will be created in each school or group of public schools to be composed of the city health services officer as chairman with members composed of the school principal, a representative each of the city social welfare and development office, the Parents-Teachers-Community Association (PTCA), the food service sector and the barangay (village) council where the school is located. The board will formulate and implement guidelines for enforcing the ordinance.

GABY B. KEITH