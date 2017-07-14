SNAP-Aboitiz set to finish 8.5-MW hydro plant

Hydroelectric power plant operator SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP)-Magat said on Thursday its first greenfield project would be completed in November, as it is already 85-percent complete.

In a disclosure to the local bourse, SNAP-Magat said the $47.1-million project, an 8.5-megawatt (MW) run-of-river hydropower plant in Ramon, Isabela, would harness the waters of Alimit River and Ibulao River to generate electricity.

It covers four ancestral domains in the municipalities of Aguinaldo, Lagawe, Lamut and Mayoyao, with a total 81 barangay (village).

SNAP Group President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Yu, speaking at the second Philippine Hydro Summit and Exhibition at the Makati Diamond Residences, said the project, which broke ground in 2015, was 85 percent completed.

“We have been working hard to ensure we finish on time and within budget, as well as within safety, social and environmental standards,” Yu said.

SNAP Group, a joint venture between AboitizPower and SN Power, owns and operates the 360-MW Magat hydropower plant in Isabela and Ifugao, and the 105-MW Ambuklao and 140-MW Binga hydropower plants in Benguet.

