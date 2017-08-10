SNAP supports DOE’s food-water-energy approach

The SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) Group has expressed its support to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) push to explore more concrete measures for sustainability, top of which is the food-water-energy nexus.

Joseph Yu, SNAP president and Chief Executive Officer, affirmed the company’s support on Tuesday speaking during the three-day Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Conference Towards Energy Security, Sustainability and Resiliency in Panglao, Island, Bohol this week.

He explained the nexus focuses on interdependence between water, energy and food, and aims to enhance cross-sector collaboration and policy coherence with the goal of promoting efficient use of resources, sustainability and win-win solutions.

In his talk at the conference, Yu highlighted the benefits of such an approach that are synergy in resource utilization and conservation efforts, cost effectiveness through partnerships, its potential for scalability and economic opportunities through job creation and development of alternative livelihoods.

“Hydros like SNAP are in a good, if not the best, position to apply this approach,” Yu said.

He also underscored an opportunity “to create shared value that benefits communities, partners, businesses and the environment” through watershed and resource management and development partnerships.

Yu joined other leaders from the private and public sectors at the ACD conference to discuss strategies and approaches in managing energy and sustainability issues in the region.

“SNAP is dedicated to being an instrument of positive change. The food-water-energy nexus validates our purpose as we move towards greater use of sustainable energy sources and responsible development,” Yu added.

A joint venture between SN Power and AboitizPower, SNAP Group owns and operates the Magat hydro that has a nameplate capacity of 360 megawatts with maximum output of 380 MW.

Magat hydro is located on the border of Isabela and Ifugao provinces.

SNAP also owns and operates the 105-MW Ambuklao hydro and the 140-MW Binga hydro in the province of Benguet.