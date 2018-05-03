SNEAK PEEK

Bally

Bringing back the best sneaker styles over the past decades is the new Bally sneaker collection, which features its four iconic designs – The Competition (1983), The Galaxy (1983), The Vita-Parcours (1974) and The Super Smash (1965). These are four of the luxury brand’s most successful lace-ups, which defined each of their eras. These styles have stood the test of time because of their hard-wearing nature and effortless design, offering versatile comfort for the everyday.

Bally is located at Greenbelt 5, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza and Newport Mall.