Sneaky endorsement deal

Only a gutsy, dauntless popular female personality (PFP) like her could get away with this.

A few months back, PFP willingly allowed that photos of her close celebrity friends be used and splashed on a billboard in a transaction she made with a young businessman (YB) to promote his new product line.

Clearly, it technically appeared that the PFP’s friends were product endorsers, however, allegedly without their prior knowledge.

“Are you sure they [the PFP’s friends]wouldn’t mind should they happen to see their pictures?” YB asked PFP, wanting to make sure they wouldn’t demand endorsement charges even if the random materials were laid out on a collage.

Still, YB paid PFP for the use of the latter’s photos to which the latter said, “Huwag mo na lang sabihin sa kanila. Ako nang bahala.” The YB simply scratched his head.

“If they [PFP’s friends] only knew. They probably wouldn’t take it sitting down,” the source swore.