So ascends to No. 6 in Candidates Tournament

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So scored another draw to climb to No. 6 after the ninth round of the prestigious 2018 Candidates Tournament being held at the Kuhlhaus Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

So agreed to a draw with GM Alexander Grischuk of Russia to raise his score to 3.5 points.

The Cavite City pride forced a three-way tie for sixth with top seed GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia and third pick GM Levon Aronian of Armenia.

GM Fabiano Caruana of the US strengthened his grip of the top spot with six points followed by GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (5.5), Girschuk (5.0), GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia (4.5) and GM Ding Liren of China (4.5).

Karjakin blasted Kramnik while Caruana and Ding split the point. Aronian and Mamedyarov also settled for a draw in their respective nineth-round matches.

In the 10th round, So faces Ding, Grischuk meets Karjakin, Kramnik battles Aronian and Mamedyarov tackles Caruana in the tournament, which offers 95,000 Euros to the champion and 88,000 Euros to the runner-up.