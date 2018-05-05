So, can I start making my say on Duterte again?

OVER the past few weeks, I have been feeling I have missed tackling a lot of hot issues. For instance, I am quite uncomfortable with the announcement that Boracay will be given out by the state for ownership by its inhabitants, and I am afraid the world-famous island resort could go the way of Hacienda Luisita during the Noynoy Aquino administration. Under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), the hacienda tenants were entitled to owning it, and this was the ruling by the Supreme Court during the watch of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona. But further back in time, a Ninoy Aquino brainchild had succeeded in converting the 6,000-hectare sugar estate into a commercial corporation in which instead of land shares the tenants were awarded shares of stocks. The gambit was a work of genius. It effectively ended the tenancy status of the hacienda farmers, at the same time subjecting their shares of stocks to the perils of a commercial enterprise in which they knew nothing about. Eventually they ended up owning nothing.

Fact after fiction

I would have readily raised alarm over the announced award of Boracay to its inhabitants. For once it takes place, what will prevent those impoverished inhabitants from selling their awarded portions of the island to big landowning enterprises, like a Macau-based casino operator? This has been the fiction by which in the guise of awarding land to small men, government in fact effects the takeover of those very lands by big oligarchs.

Problem here is that I have preempted whatever effective say I can make on the issue with the article I wrote on March 17, 2018, “My last say on Duterte: You don’t have to be a cook to know the soup is good.” I cannot renege on those words. And since it is Duterte who made the announcement on Boracay being awarded to the inhabitants, I just feel fettered in making any comment on the matter.

The same predicament, I find myself in regarding other significant issues like the quo warranto against Chief Justice Sereno and the raging diplomatic tiff between the Philippines and Kuwait.

The article at issue, though done in a serious vein, cropped up as an expression of exasperation at how my criticisms of the President appeared to be heading nowhere. If he feels comfortable being dumped in a basket of rotten tomatoes, let him rot as well. For one thing, I just could not get over this perception that Duterte got the presidency through US patronage and his sudden swerve in foreign policy from heavy alliance with the US to a strong friendship with China and Russia early on in his administration only serves to illustrate the makings of a US Trojan horse in geopolitics. And so, in that column titled “My last say on Duterte: You don’t have to be a cook to know the soup is good” (Manila Times, March 17, 2018), I wrote:

“You’ve gotten the balls to be in that post anyway, stand by them. Be a strongman. After all, no nation in history has ever progressed without going through a dictatorship. Like it or not, the Philippines was at its best under the Marcos Martial Law. I remember you boasting of dissolving Congress and the Supreme Court once you become president, do it now, please. The country needs it asap. President Trump hinted at following in the footsteps of recently proclaimed President for Life Xi Jinping of China. This seems to be an unfolding trend in the world. Then do it yourself. History teaches us that elections have not done us any good in the past. Rid the country of electoral cost and troubles. Make yourself President for Life, too, and pray that you live long enough to see your dreams for the Filipino nation come true. I tell you, when you do, I shall have found good reason to start again making a say of you.”

The era of strongmen

Now, the reason I revert back to this piece is that a few days ago, Time magazine had a cover story titled “The Strongman Era is Here. Here’s What It Means for You” by Ian Bremmer, and the discussion relates in essence to my own view as expressed above. What, due to space limitation, I could only delineate in general terms (“This seems to be the unfolding trend in the world”) Bremmer elaborates extensively, specifying countries in the world he rates as being ruled by strongmen:

“This trend is not confined to the US. In every region of the world, changing times have boosted public demand for more muscular, assertive leadership. These tough-talking populists promise to protect ‘us’ from ‘them.’ Depending on who’s talking, ‘them’ can mean the corrupt elite or the grasping poor; foreigners or members of racial, ethnic or religious minorities. Or disloyal politicians, bureaucrats, bankers or judges. Or lying reporters. Out of this divide, a new archetype of leader has emerged. We’re now in the strongman era.”

For specifics, Bremmer cites Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha of Thailand, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Abdul Fattah al Sisi of Egypt, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Viktor Orban of Hungary, and Ayatullah Ali Khamenei of Iran.

Top 4 strongmen

Of those cited, only four made it to Time’s cover, namely Putin, Erdogan and Orban. And the fourth? The man deserves the most honorable mention in this discussion – President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. His inclusion in the roll of world strongmen must validate my advocacy in the above-cited column, that for him to really solve the ills of the Philippines he should wield dictatorial powers.

In fact, the subhead says it all: “My last say on Duterte: Be a strongman.”

Has President Duterte been listening to me after all? Or to be less immodest, have I been reading him correctly? That Time magazine proclaims him to be among the top four world authoritarian rulers should prod me in again making a say of him day after day after day.

And this time around, hopefully, for the better.