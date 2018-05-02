So drops to No. 8 in world rankings

Filipino-American grandmaster Wesley So dropped to No. 8 in the world chess rankings following his bronze finish in the recently concluded 2018 US Open Chess Championships.

Prior to the tournament, the 24-year-old So was No. 7 in the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) rankings.

So, who won the 2017 edition of the tourney, won over GM Zherebukh Yaroslav and GM Alexander Onischuk in the first and second rounds, respectively.

However, So settled for a draw in his next nine matches for a score of 6.5, which is way behind runner up GM Fabiano Caruana, and champion GM Shankland Samuel who accumulated scores of 8.0 and 8.5, respectively.

Rounding up the top seven are top-ranked GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway, Caruana, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Vladimir Kramnik, Ding Liren, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and Russian GM Sergey Karjakin.