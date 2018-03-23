So elicits draw from Chinese GM in Berlin

Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So scored another draw in the 10th round, slimming his chances of earning a top three finish in the prestigious 2018 Candidates Tournament being held at the Kuhlhaus Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

So opted to split the point with GM Ding Liren of China to improve his score to four points.

But the 24-year old Cavite City pride dropped to seventh place anew behind GM Fabiano Caruana of US (6.5), GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (6.0), GM Alexander Grischuk of Russia (5.5), GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia (5.0), Ding (5.0) and top seed GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia (4.5).

Third pick GM Levon Aronian of Armenia is at the bottom of the standings with 3.5 points.

So hopes to score an important win when he plays Mamedyarov in the 11th round.

The other 11th-round pairings are Ding against Grischuk, Caruana against Kramnik, and Aronian against Karjakin in the event which offers 95,000 Euros to the champion and 88,000 Euros to the runner-up.