So much depends on a better perception of China

AFTER the Cold War, US policymakers pursued a strategy meant to exploit their position as the only superpower in the world, a strategy of global dominance. In Imperial by Design, pre-eminent offensive realist theorist John Mearsheimer identified the strategy’s two main objectives: maintain American primacy and spread democracy around the globe.

This strategy has a dovish and hawkish phase. The dovish phase took place during Clinton’s time, when military force was mostly used in a more restrained way. This dovish phase is marked by America’s respect for multilateralism. For example, in 1994, before it sent forces to Haiti to remove a brutal regime, the US sought a UN resolution authorizing the intervention. The hawkish phase of the strategy took place during George W. Bush’s administration, after the 9/11 attacks. This was embodied in the Bush Doctrine, which combined the doctrine of pre-emption and preventive war. Unlike the multilateralism in Clinton’s time, the Bush doctrine no longer seeks approval but asserts US right to act unilaterally.

The global dominance strategy, security studies scholar Barry Posen argued in Pull Back: The Case for a Less Activist Foreign Policy, has done more harm than good to the US. It made more enemies. It alienated its allies. It also encouraged free-riding, as the US subsidized the defense of its European and Asian partners. Posen suggested a more restrained grand strategy.

To have a more restrained grand strategy, Mearsheimer argued that the US must have a more accurate perception of what’s going on. He believes that the terrorist threat that supported the global dominance strategy of the Bush Doctrine has been blown out of proportion. This misperception, he argued, leads to the US engaging in unnecessary wars.

The terrorist threat, Mearsheimer asserted, is a “law-enforcement problem rather than a military one.” Hence, the terrorist threat should have been dealt with with a combination of “intelligence, police work, carefully selected covert operations and close cooperation with allies to neutralize the likes of al-Qaida.” Another misperception that Mearsheimer identified relate to the motivation behind al-Qaida’s attack on the US. The popular narrative is that there is a clash of civilization, and that these people hate the US and its values. This is a misperception, Mearsheimer argued, because “survey data and anecdotal evidence” shows that these people hate the US because of its polices in the Middle East.

Because of the endless trouble that it would cause the US, its grand dominance strategy should be replaced by a strategy more appropriate to the 21st century.

In the 20th century, the US was able to strengthen and solidify its trans-Atlantic relationship. In the 21st century, the US foreign policy strategy should focus on strengthening its trans-Pacific relationships. And the crux of this strategy is the US ability to have an enduring constructive relationship with that region’s emerging power – China.

If much of the 20th century was defined by the rivalry between the US and the Soviet Union, the 21st century will be shaped by the relationship between the US and China. How exactly that relationship would pan out largely depends on how they would choose to conduct it. Influenced by the power transition theory, pessimists say that China, the emerging superpower, and the US, the current one, are headed for a grand collision. In 2005, Mearsheimer predicted that China and the US will have “intense security competition,” and their relationship will be a zero-sum battle for world hegemony.

Theory, however, is not destiny. More importantly, a war between the US and China would be very disastrous, and the winner will certainly face a pyrrhic victory. The US has to manage its relationship with China, and it starts with having a coherent foreign policy strategy.

The first step ingredient of this strategy is a more accurate perception of China. There is no indication that China has global domination intentions. Indeed, it is increasingly having strong economic presence all over the world, but this is hardly an evidence of global hegemony aspiration. China has no active desire to shape world events because it is risk-averse and narrowly interested, as sinologist David Shambaugh stressed in China Goes Global: The Partial Power.

China has no aspiration to global governance, and it keeps on insisting on its doctrine of non-interference. Moreover, it keeps on reiterating its peaceful development narrative; and in all likelihood, this is going to be the “enduring policy” of China because it serves best Chinese interests and it “comports with the international strategic situation,” as Henry Kissinger stressed in On China.

But the most crucial aspect of having a better perception of China lies in understanding what’s driving its behavior.

The “100 Years of Humiliation” narrative is at the core of Chinese national identity. In the past, China experienced several humiliating experiences as it was besieged by different foreign powers. Any aggressive demands against China, especially those that are consequential to its core interests, will surely be met with defiance. China wants respect, equal recognition, and security. Being able to make China feel this will be the defining test of the diplomatic statecraft of the US.

