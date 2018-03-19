So stays at No.7 in Candidates Tournament

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So remained No.7 after as many rounds in the prestigious 2018 Candidates Tournament being held at the Kuhlhaus Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

So earned an important victory over third seed GM Levon Aronian of Armenia but lost to second pick GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia in the seventh round.

With one win, three draws and two losses, So is occupying the seventh spot with 2.5 points along with Aronian who also have the same score.

GM Fabiano Caruana of US is still leading with five points followed by GM GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (4.5), GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia (3.5), GM Ding Liren of China (3.5), GM Alexander Grischuk of Russia (3.5) and Karjakin (3.0).

So will be playing Caruana in the eighth round of the tournament that offers 95,000 Euros to the champion and 88,000 Euros to the runner-up.

After Caruana, So battles Grischuk in the ninth round, Ding in the 10th round, Mamedyarov in the 11th round, Kramnik in the 12th round, Karjakin in the 13th round and Aronian in the final round. EMIL C. NOGUERA