So struggles in Candidates tilt

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So placed seventh after the fourth round of the 2018 Candidates Tournament being held at the Kuhlhaus Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

The 24-year old So had a slow start with two draws and two losses.

So absorbed back-to-back defeats against GM Fabiano Caruana of the United States in the opening round and GM Alexander Grischuk of Russia in the second round but bounced back with a couple of draws with GM Ding Liren of China in the third round and GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the fourth round.

With just one point, So is sharing the seventh spot with Russian GM Sergey Karjakin.

Caruana is leading the tournament with three points while Mamedyarov and GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia are sharing the No. 2 spot with 2.5 points each.

Ding, Grischul and GM Levon Aronian of Armenia are in a three-way tie for four with two points a piece in the eight-player event sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

So needs to score victories to improve his chances of topping the tournament, which offers a total prize fund of 420,000 Euros with the champion getting 95,000 Euros and the runner-up settling for 88,000 Euros.

The Filipino wizard, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international competitions, will be facing Kramnik in the fifth round and Aronian in the sixth round.

After one-day rest, So resumes will face Karjakin in the seventh round, Caruana in the eighth round, Grischuk in the ninth round, Ding in the 10th round, Mamedyarov in the 11th round, Kramnik in the 12th round, Karjakin in the 13th round and Aronian in the final round.

The winner gets the right to challenge defending world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the 2018 World Chess Championship.