So sue me over property binging

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte has dared his critics to file charges against him over his alleged “buying spree” of pieces of property on Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte in southern Mindanao.

Alvarez was referring to a newspaper report that he bought four pieces of property in a village of Siargao Island in 2017 alone.

“This [allegation]is coming from Congressman [Antonio] Floirendo [Jr.]. If you have the goods to file the case, then go ahead. As long as I own [them], I won’t deny it. Otherwise, don’t force me to own properties that are not mine because I am not a landgrabber. Floirendo is not my surname,” he said on Monday.

“If I violated any law, then [he]should file the complaint himself. Don’t ask anybody to do it for you. Just like how I did it, because I am willing to face him in court,” Alvarez added, apparently referring to Floirendo.

He initiated an investigation by the House of Representatives of a lease agreement entered into in 2013 by the Floirendo-owned Tagum Agricultural Development Co. (Tadeco) with the Bureau of Corrections.

Floirendo, the top donor of President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign in 2016 with P75 million, was eventually charged by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales in February for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Office of the Ombudsman found Floirendo to have retained his financial interest in Tadeco, owning Tadeco shares worth P7.5 million even if he was already a member of Congress.

It investigated the deal on the basis of a complaint filed by Alvarez.

Alvarez denied that his pieces of property on Siargao Island would cost as much as P500 million, arguing that he has long acquired assets on the island since 1996.

“I have acquired properties there long ago, dating back to 1996, back when there was no power source there yet. You can ask the residents there if I am violating anything,” the Speaker, a lawyer, said.

He refused to tally all that he owns on Siargao Island.

“They are presuming that the entire island is worth P15,000 per square meter. That is not the case. There’s P100, P200, P1,000, P2,000. I am not hiding anything. Go ahead and file a case against me, but make sure that your case will stand in court. Otherwise, I will file a case against you,” Alvarez said.