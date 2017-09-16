Soaring Falcons ground Growling Tigers

Adamson University bounced back from its opening-game loss, beating University of Santo Tomas (UST), 88-81 in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Soaring Falcons had six players hitting at least eight markers led by Robbie Manalang, who finished with a team-high 19 points.

Kurt Lojera chipped in 16 markers while Sean Manganti contributed 11 for Adamson, which bounced back from a 65-85 loss to Ateneo de Manila University.

Tyrus Hill finished with just three markers for the Soaring Falcons but owned the highlight of the game, a thunderous dunk over UST’s Jeepy Faundo in third third period.

Faundo paced the Growling Tigers with 21 markers. UST fell to 0-2. JOEL ORELLANA

SCORES:

Adamson (88) – Manalang 19, Lojera 16, Manganti 11, Sarr 10, Pingoy 9, Ahanmisi 8, Espeleta 5, Camacho 4, Hill 3, Bernardo 2, Ochea 1, Frias 0, Mustre 0, Zaldivar 0.

UST (81) – Faundo 21, Lee 14, Sta. Ana 14. Akomo 10, Arana 9, Basibas 7, De Guzman 2, Kwawukumey 2, Lorenzana 2, Garcia 0, Soriano 0, Caunan 0, Escalambre 0, Macasaet 0, Huang 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16, 45-39, 70-58, 88-81