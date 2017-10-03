Soaring Falcons gun for third straight win vs Maroons

Adamson University and University of the Philippines (UP) seek to break their deadlock when they collide in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament today at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Soaring Falcons and the Fighting Maroons figure in the game day opener at 2 p.m.

Both carrying identical 3-2 win-loss records, the two teams are bent on untying their knot on No. 4, and gain a share of third with Far Eastern University (FEU).

Adamson is coming off back-to-back wins, with the last one a wire-to-wire 79-60 victory over University of the East (UE) behind Papi Sarr’s 15-point, 16-rebound performance last Sunday.

Veteran tactician Franz Pumaren is hoping that his San Marcelino-based cagers will keep the momentum from their recent triumph for a decent placing in the first round of eliminations.

“Hopefully, this (win over UE) can help us in our coming games especially the game against UP. The last two games will be crucial on our part to end the (first round) above an even record,” said Pumaren.

The State U, however, is raring to bounce back from a sorry 59-78 defeat to FEU, which saw the Fighting Maroons’ scoring output held to its lowest this season so far.

UP main gunner Paul Desiderio was also limited to just nine markers on a dismal 4-of-12 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University aims to keep its winning ways going when it takes on the tough-luck UE at 4 p.m.

Coming off a shocking loss to the Maroons, the Green Archers vented their ire on University of Santo Tomas, 115-68, last Saturday to seize No. 2 with a 4-1 card.

The Red Warriors, on the other hand, are looking to finally nail their breakthrough win in their sixth game.