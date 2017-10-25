Soaring Falcons keep Growling Tigers winless

Jerrick Ahanmisi produced the needed points for Adamson University down the stretch as the Soaring Falcons posted a shaky 75-70 victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Advertisements

Jerrick Ahanmisi scored 11 of Adamson’s last 13 points to avoid the meltdown against the upset-conscious Growling Tigers, who absorbed their 11th straight loss.

Ahanmisi finished with 21 points to lead the Soaring Falcons, who stayed at No. 3 with a 7-4 win-loss mark and moved one win closer toward securing at least a playoff for a Final Four slot.

Leading 68-66, Ahanmisi scored on a floater and hit three free throws to give Adamson a 73-67 lead with under a minute left to take the game for good.

JOEL L. ORELLANA