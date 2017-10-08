SOCCSKSARGEN gears up for 2017 sci-tech week

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Science and Technology Regional Office 12 (DOST-12) will bring energy and vigor to the region on October 17-19 at KCC Convention Center, General Santos City as part of the annual celebration of National Science and Technology Week. Dubbed “Science for the People,” this year’s regional celebration will showcase milestone and breakthroughs in science, technology, and innovation in the region and its overall impact to the socio-economic opportunities and achievements in the countryside such as employment generation, improved livelihood, and safer and healthier communities. DOST Regional Director Zenaida Hadji Raof Laidan invites everyone to join the celebration as different activities will be staged to promote and preserve science culture and dynamism in the region.

