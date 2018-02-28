Most social enterprises into agriculture

More than half of developmental social enterprises in the Philippines are into agriculture, helping improve the lives of farmers and indigenous peoples (IPs) in the countryside, Pricewaterhouse Coppers (PwC) Philippines said on Monday.

PwC defines such enterprises as “organizations with a culture centered on human value, and exist to create societal impact alongside an ethical and viable business model.”

“They (social enterprises) are into agriculture. The problem right now is that there is too much land and too little income. They have lands, especially IPs, but it is unproductive. So social enterprises mobilize farmers, making them more productive,” PwC Philippines Chairman Alexander Cabrera said on the sidelines of the launch of his company’s Development, Social and Enterprise Awards (DSEA) 2018.

“Out of the total number of social enterprises at present, more than half are helping our farmers,” he added.

“These social enterprises teach our farmers how to plant, how to produce, fertilize and intercorp. [Thanks to this] kind of education, our farmers are more productive,” Cabrera said.

“[From] what I have observed, sure, there’s lack of skill [and]capital [in the countryside], but I think what’s really lacking in those areas is leadership. That is the most important contribution of social entrepreneurs,” he added.

PwC partnered with the Benita and Catalino Yap Foundation to launch this year’s DSEA, which aims to help businesses improve the lives of their chosen communities.

Now on its fourth year, the awards recognizes local organizations that have proven themselves effective in realizing their social objectves, viability and need to scale up.

Prizes include P350,000 in cash, and free consultation services and assistance in securing grants and loans for two years. The awarding is set for June 25.