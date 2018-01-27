Social media moms gather for ‘Cookmunity’, a healthy eating advocacy

A select group of the local social media scene’s most prolific moms and their friends gathered for the launch of #CreateYourPlate, an event created specifically to promote an online neighborhood advocacy of practicing healthy eating to help curb the “Double Burden of Malnutrition” among Filipinos.

Dubbed the “Cookmunity” project, the advocacy kicked off at Mushrooms Kitchen in Valle Verde, Pasig City with the support of Ajinomoto Philippines.

The Double Burden of Malnutrition is defined as the prevalent co-existence of undernutrition and overweight or obese conditions due to intake of food in unbalanced proportions.

The social media moms spent the first half of the afternoon with Jovina “Jovy” Sandoval from the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), who shared her expertise through a short refresher on the institute’s “Pinggang Pinoy Project,” which she also helped develop. Pinggang Pinoy is a visual guide that conveys the right food group proportions – carbohydrates, protein, vegetables, and fruits – on a per-meal basis to meet the body’s energy and nutrient needs.

The proactive mothers then enjoyed a live cooking demonstration by Ajinomoto Philippines’ Chef Jeffrey Chang.

The segment featured three of Cookmunity’s most well-liked recipes: Broccoli Soup for moms who want to add more vegetables to their kids’ meals creatively; One-Minute Vegetable Stir-Fry for modern moms who have limited time to cook; and finally, Arroz Valenciana for adventurous moms who are willing to try something new.

In between the chopping and the sautéing, Sofia Conejos, who leads the culinary nutrition team of Ajinomoto Philippines, also whipped out miniature samples of the three dishes to the delight of the participants.

With their curiosity satisfied and their cravings fulfilled, the social media-savvy moms capped their #CreateYourPlate afternoon with a game that tested their wits and capacity to make their own Pinggang Pinoy.

They also pledged to be active members of the Cookmunity by actively spreading the benefits of healthy eating to their ever-growing followers.