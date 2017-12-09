Social media and sports

Christmas couldn’t have come any sooner for Filipino basketball fans as they were given a treat by the ultimate collegiate rivals: the Ateneo Blue Eagles and De La Salle Green Archers. It was the first Sunday of December when these superb teams extended the championship series to a final do-or-die game for the UAAP season 80 men’s basketball tournament. And as this match brought out the good and maybe the bad out of the athletes it also had the same effect with the fans —die-hard fans and bandwagon fans alike.

With social media, everyone’s words and actions get magnified and perpetuated unless it gets deleted from cyberspace before someone was able to save it or take a screenshot of it. Also, with the ability to hide behind a phone or computer screen, everyone tends to be bold and reckless with what they post online.

This intense match took more heat as players from both squads became more physical in the game. Take for example the incident when Ben Mbala hit Mike Nieto’s face with his elbow and the latter emerging with a bloody face, or that time when Chibueze Ikeh dropped his knee on Kib Montalbo after fighting for ball possession. Tweets with attached photos and videos made netizens like detectives showing pieces of evidence on who did what to whom.

Even fans were not spared from the claws of social media. Photos and videos of fans from both squads raising dirty fingers and taunting each other, the coaching staff and players easily spread like wildfire online. I even remember seeing some fans behind the rings waving one thousand peso bills every time the opponent would shoot free throws.

Back when I was playing college ball, although these social media platforms were already available, people haven’t taken advantage or discovered its potential yet. We had online forums to talk about sports and would have separate folders to talk about different players too. I remember that my coach would tell us to refrain from checking these forums to avoid encountering bashers and reading negative things about us student-athletes. People had always something to say from how a player performed poorly in a game to even one’s complexion.

I’m sure that there are more stories like these and that some of them did not reach a hundred likes or shares but at the end of the day, I would like to encourage everyone not to focus on this display of rage, immaturity and bad attitude. We must instead focus on the bigger picture — that more La Sallians and Ateneans were good sports after that nail-biter finals series.

More importantly, let’s choose to be kind. No matter how strongly you support your community, let’s all treat each other better and not let emotions get the best of us. Looking at the bigger picture, it would be silly to lose your cool over a basketball game.

Congratulations to both teams, for giving us sports fans no less than a 100 percent effort during the series. La Salle was truly gracious in defeat — illuminating their building with blue lights. Ateneo was humble in victory acknowledging their opponent’s hard work after the match.