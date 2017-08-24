Social media used to validate Kian ties to drugs–police

SOCIAL media was the basis of Caloocan police to validate its information on the alleged ties of senior high school student Kian de los Santos to illegal drugs, its chief said on Thursday.

“We also based, Sir, doon sa lumalabas na sa mga social media, na nagsasabi [We also based, Sir, on what is coming out on social media, which said so],” former Caloocan City police chief Chito Bersaluna said when Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao asked him whether de los Santos was really involved in drugs.

Police confirmed its information a day after De los Santos was gunned down in an alleged shootout with policemen.

A certain “Nono” also claimed that he had transactions with de los Santos before he was killed.

Testifying before a Senate inquiry on Thursday, police admitted that de los Santos was not their primary objective in their drug operation but a certain “alias Negro.”

Bersaluna also claimed that a cellphone was recovered from de los Santos which showed his supposed drug dealings. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO