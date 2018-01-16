Social media and the well being of relationships

I opened my Facebook account in December 2006 but never became its active user. I have 200+ Facebook friends and more than 350 invitations I haven’t gotten around to accepting yet.

To some of my friends, my behavior is a bit of a paradox. I’m as social as can be. When I arrive at a social gathering, I would automatically seek out people I know but also make sure to converse with as many new people as I can. I love meeting people and talking to them. But the social media site never quite gave me the same satisfaction.

There were things I didn’t like about Facebook. People approached or invited me online to be their Facebook friends but who would never interact with me otherwise. Facebook friends whom I might approach to discuss some issues with would avoid discussions but would spend much of their time liking away posts on Facebook. And people whom I thought were my real friends would turn cold when I didn’t accept their Facebook friend invitations.

My Facebook posts that are meant to engage people in meaningful discussions almost never generated comment. And my comments on other people’s posts meant to generate discussion almost never did.

Weird. What’s going on?

I felt that Facebook was digitalizing human relationships in ways email or SMS never did. It was leading to a dysfunctional type of relationships – one that focused on interacting through a computer screen in passive and on-demand ways. The efficient and superficial relationships that Facebook engenders are like how poorly fast-food compares with my wife’s cooking – filling but hardly satisfying, and almost never good for me.

Seeing more and more people buried in their smartphones and computer screens, while hardly talking to people they’re with or should be talking to, flew in the face my notions of what real community meant. For a technology advocate, I’m terribly old-fashioned, I told myself. Or maybe, it’s not Facebook with a problem – it’s me.

My concerns started to take more sense to me when the results of related research began to come out. A University of Chicago research result published in Psychological Reports found out that people could more easily resist taking an alcohol drink or a smoke than avoid accessing their Facebook accounts. The same study reported Twitter and Facebook as just below sex and sleep among impossible to resist urges.

Jean Twenge, citing the “Monitoring the Future” survey funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and designed to be nationally representative, reported that “teens who spend more time than average on screen activities are more likely to be unhappy, and those who spend more time than average on non-screen activities are more likely to be happy.”

Could the increasingly common but passive social media activity be addicting many people and sapping the meaning out of their relationships and lives?

Facebook’s own research seems to agree. The company reported in December that, “… in general, when people spend a lot of time passively consuming information — reading but not interacting with people — they report feeling worse afterward.”

In a surprising move, Facebook’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced a few days ago that, “… we’re making a major change to how we build Facebook. I’m changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to helping you have more meaningful social interactions.” He explained that the social media company will prioritize interactive posts from friends and family over ads and other business-related communications. “We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren’t just fun to use, but also good for people’s well being,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook foresees that this will actually make people spend less time using their platform, but they somehow believe that the time spent will be more valuable for people’s well being.

I’m for anything that will encourage people to deepen their relationships to improve their lives. The march toward superficiality and computer-screen relationships is not irreversible. Facebook may have made a supporter of me yet.

Dr. Ben Teehankee is full professor of management and organization at De La Salle University. Email: benito.teehankee@dlsu.edu.ph.