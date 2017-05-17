As the city that endeavored to developing and challenging the youth to be active and responsible individuals through provision of opportunities for their involvement in reproductive community, Metro Manila’s largest city – Quezon City – received the Social Service Oriented Award for Youth Development and Women Empowerment.

A lot of activities in this premier urban hub enhance the capability and potential of the youth as active participants in the community development and future leaders in nation building.

Formerly the nation’s capital, Quezon City is on the forefront of looking out for women’s safety as well, and has in fact been chosen as the Philippine partner of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

Quezon City’s population, according to the 2015 Census, has reached 2,936,116 making it the most populous city in the Philippines. It is home to the top two learning institutions in the country – the University of the Philippines and the Ateneo De Manila University.

Also considered the Entertainment Capital of the Philippines, the major networks, concert and sports venues as well as the House of Representatives are located in this city.

Mayor Herbert Bautista, a former actor and son of a movie director, who was himself a long-time city councilor, is on his second term as the city chief executive.

LMB