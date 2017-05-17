THE second Social Service Oriented Award is given to Zamboanga City where social services take up an overwhelming 44 percent of current years’ budget due to their unending and relentless efforts to uplift families who are victims of calamities and ill-stricken members of the society who are financially incapacitated among others. The city also appropriated a big chunck of the budget for the implementation of programs for the Senior

Citizens. Just recently, Mayor Climaco-Salazar led the turnover ceremony of the newly-completed P1.7-million Senior Citizen Center in the village of Sinubong located 26 kilometers west of the the city. The project is in line with city’s infrastructure program and continuous support to the elderly sector.

“Con Dios todo el gloria!” says Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar who came all the way to the awarding ceremony from Zamboanga with his city officials.

Zamboanga City was conferred the Social Service Oriented Award for its effective and efficient programs for senior citizens, PWDs and health services during The Manila Times’ Philippine Model Cities: Beyond the Most Livable Urban Centers awarding ceremony.

LMB