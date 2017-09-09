Socialite sheds off care-free lifestyle in favor of spirituality

Regularly appearing in society columns and gracing covers of glossy magazines, Asia’s original “Ballroom Dancing Queen” Aida Posadas had her moments of glory. Then suddenly the limelight seemed to have dimmed.

Emerging from the shadows of a once-celebrated life, the businesswoman-socialite revealed what happened.

“I focused on God. And I’m more focused on Him right now. I realized that if you fixed your sights on Him, peace and bliss will dwell in you. Simple bliss from God makes me happy, blessed and peaceful. I can say I am fulfilled spiritually,” she said.

It helps that Posadas does yoga and meditation diligently, as well as gardening.

In her spiritual journey, Posadas was guided along the way by the teachings of the world’s spiritual leaders, among them 63-year-old Amma, dubbed as the “Hugging Saint of India” because of her habit of naturally embracing people she meets.

The erstwhile ballroom dancing queen related that Amma hugged her tightly while saying, “mahal kita anak.”

Amma – who’s celebrating her birthday on September 27 – has several books about her and Posadas, who describes herself as an ardent Amma devotee, has bought about 20 of them in Singapore.

One teaching Posadas keeps to heart is “we must commit ourselves to the Supreme. Then His infinite power will flow through us. We must also let go of our ego, we have to be selfless.

“Kapag naalis na natin ang ego, we will experience godly ways,” Posadas explained.

It is not hard to deduce how the socialite can easily be led toward anything religious or spiritual. She was widowed at the age of 35 when her husband, Jun “Toti” Posadas 3rd, a commercial pilot, crashed his plane on the way to Sicogon Island. He was bringing Japanese tourists to the island, and miraculously, all his 28 passengers survived but he and his co-pilot perished.

And then about nine years later, her daughter Cherelyn who was taking up Physical Therapy at UP Manila, died of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. It was devastating for the widow to suffer another big blow, but her faith in God saw her through the challenges in her life.

“Whatever God gives, I accept,” she said.

So what does she want to do?

“I want to serve, to do whatever God likes me to do. I want to help people but directly, not through groups. Whoever comes to me for help, I will help him. I’ve come to realize the meaning of my name Aida. God made me to aid others. Acquiring wealth is not the ultimate goal for me. We all die and leave everything behind,” she philosophized.

Still a practicing Catholic, Posadas owns 19th East Bar & Restaurant in Sucat, Parañaque which her laywer-musician son Wowee manages.

Posadas was described as “Woman of Beauty and Wellness” in the coffee table book Magandang Filipina by the late Reynaldo Gamboa Alejandro.

She has been heaped with flattering attributes in the articles written about her but it was what her son Wowee once said that she loves most: “My mom is the perfect mother and a great friend. She has shaped, molded and made me the person I am today. I owe her more than words could ever capture. All that I am, or hope to be, I owe it to my angel mother!”

MARITES MARTINEZ LOPEZ