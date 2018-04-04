Socioeconomic rights to be part of proposed Charter–Puno

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution will include socioeconomic rights in the proposed draft new Charter, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Retired chief justice Reynato Puno said the body’s intention to expand the Bill of Rights in the draft Charter was “aligned with developments in international law and international humanitarian law.”

Asked what prompted the ConCom to enshrine socioeconomic rights in the proposed new Charter, Puno said, “This is the result of the intention to expand the coverage of our Bill of Rights.”

“And this is in accord with the modern trend followed in more progressive countries,” he said, adding that the ConCom has studied the Constitutions of South Africa and India as “model.”

“We have studied the various Constitutions giving this protection to socioeconomic rights and environmental rights and we find that the model of South Africa, India and others would be fit and proper to be adopted by the Philippines. And that is the rationale,” Puno said in a briefing.

“Again, (if) you look at the 1987 Constitution, the socioeconomic rights of the people are enumerated in a section that is separate from the Bill of Rights,” he said.

He added, “What we have is a mere declaration of principles, mere declaration of policies with respect to these socioeconomic rights.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO