Sofia Gonzalez Romualdez shines–and sings–on her own

Fame and prominence is inherent as far as young Sofia Gonzalez Romualdez’ family is concerned. She is a political scion on her paternal side with former Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez for a dad, and a showbiz descendant with the southern city’s incumbent mayor and former actress Cristina Gonzales for a mom.

Now grown up at 18 years old, however, Romualdez is eager to shine on her own through her passion in music as she continues to pursue a recording career. Musically-inclined as a little girl, the pretty mestiza has been quietly building a music career since she released a promising debut single entitled “Pikit Mata” with Viva Records in 2016. It will be remembered that the song figured prominently in the movie “FanGirl FanBoy” the year after.

Over the week, she held the media launch of her latest composition “Thinkin’ of U,” which reveals a new sound from this third generation performer. Her mom was a singer before she went into acting, while grandfather, ‘60s matinee idol Jose Mari Gonzales was even elected the first president of the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) besides recording albums alongside his movie career.

“Singing was more like a hobby but I never really told anyone about it before. I would only sing my room, and worship songs when I was a kid because I grew up in a Christian church,” the young Romualdez said.

“So music has always been in me and I never really saw myself doing anything but this while growing up,” she added.

Surprisingly, she counts as her musical influences the likes of Nina Simone and Ray Charles, and is a big fan of old Jazz music, even as she likes listen to and experiment with different sounds.

Her wide musical exposure has therefore allowed her to craft a very stylish, very modern R&B-tinged pop piece for her latest release. To say the least, she will prove to be a unique artist in the market with Thinkin’ of U.

“I don’t really write to sell [songs]; it defeats the purpose of being an artist. Being yourself is the key and it’s better to sound weird than to sound like every other ‘artist’ in the market. For me, we shouldn’t be afraid to express ourselves because that’s the point of being an artist after all,” Romualdez articulately related.

Asked what her goal is whenever she composes, she replied, “I just want to express myself—whatever I’m feeling—make good music for everyone and if I can, help OPM with my songs.”

She is grateful her parents, who were both present at the single’s launch at Manila Polo Club in Makati City, have always supported her passion.

“My dad actually helps me every time I sing and corrects me [when he has to]because he has an ear for good music. My mom always tells me to be nice to everyone in showbiz and to be humble because that’s the only way you can improve your craft.”

Finally, aware that Filipinos in general are musically gifted, Romualdez said she hopes young people like her who are passionate to compose and to sing just go for it like she did.

“Like I said, I just want to make music because that’s what I am passionate about; I don’t aim to be a star. So don’t be afraid to put your art out there. There will always be people that will like it and won’t like but at the end of the day, do it because you do,” she ended.