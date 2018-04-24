Sofitel owes GSIS P101M

The Sofitel hotel in Manila owes the government P101 million in unpaid rent, the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) said Monday.

GSIS General Manager Jesus Clint Aranas said Sofitel operator Philippine Plaza Holdings, Inc. is renting four government-owned properties but has not been paying rent for two properties.

The leased spaces are lots 30A (30,524 square meters (sqm)), 30B (21,264 sqm), 19 (3,802 sqm), and 41 (3,591 sqm). Rent for lots 19 and 41 had not been paid for two decades.

“Since 1993, we have been asking them to pay for the lots 19 and 41. And this has not been paid so it is really clearly a misinformation to tell our pensioners, our members, our contributors of the fund that they have been paying and they have been supporting of our fund. We were thinking that the arrears would be around P80 million, it’s actually P101 million already,” Aranas said.

He said the P101 million back rentals were computed based on actual average rentals.

“The 7,393 sqm of prime property is almost a hectare of property. You know, the value of this lot is almost P800 million and to be able to utilize this lot for free is grossly disadvantageous to the fund, to the contributors, and it sends a bad message to the people that this government tolerates such things,” Aranas said.

Philippine Plaza has until May 13, 2018 to vacate the “unpaid” premises. Aranas warned the GSIS will initiate legal proceedings against the hotel if it will not vacate the properties.

The GSIS is also reviewing 59 big-ticket spaces that had been leased. The spaces are located in Ortigas, Pasig City, Makati City and Bonifacio Global City.

Apart from the 59 big-ticket spaces, the GSIS also owns 12,000 smaller spaces leased to its members.